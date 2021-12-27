Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

