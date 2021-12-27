ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Cut by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.38 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76.

