Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $114.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

