Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 8,110 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 92.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.