Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

