Davidson Trust Co. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

