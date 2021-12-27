iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IJK stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

