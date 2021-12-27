One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.97 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

