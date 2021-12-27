One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

