Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 269,340 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 269,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.97 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

