ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 4,165 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

