iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

