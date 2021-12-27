NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.51

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

