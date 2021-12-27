Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Brokerages expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $342.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.50 million and the highest is $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

NYSE:WD opened at $149.42 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $15,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $13,833,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.