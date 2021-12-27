Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 20.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

