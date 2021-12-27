Huobi Token Market Cap Hits $1.57 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00019393 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $114.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,723,680 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

