GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.78 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003645 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $140.05 million and $17.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,852,432 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

