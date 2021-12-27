Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

