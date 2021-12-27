BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $914.86 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

