BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Lifted by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2,626.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

