Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

