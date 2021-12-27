Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $161.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

