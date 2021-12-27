Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

