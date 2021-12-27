Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 450.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 212,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,017. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

