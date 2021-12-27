Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

