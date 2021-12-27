Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $264.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.95. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.