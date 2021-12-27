Camden Capital LLC Buys 221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

V opened at $216.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

