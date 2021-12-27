Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $569.62 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.63. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.