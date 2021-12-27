TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $112.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

