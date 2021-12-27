Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

A number of analysts have commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:LPX opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

