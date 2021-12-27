Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $40,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

