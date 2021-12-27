Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

