Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.0952 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $484,424.19 and $332,375.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.