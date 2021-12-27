Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,285.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $455,732.09 and $1,285.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,709,054 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

