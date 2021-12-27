All Sports Price Up 31.8% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

