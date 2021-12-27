Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,270 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $111,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

