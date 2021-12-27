Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.23% of F5 Networks worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

