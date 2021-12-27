Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,413 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Qorvo worth $70,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $152.07 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

