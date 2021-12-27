HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $44.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

