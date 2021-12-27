Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.