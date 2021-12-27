Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.82 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

