Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

  • 12/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on the stock.
  • 12/13/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on the stock.
  • 11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 11/15/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 11/9/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,769 ($49.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £63.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,616.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,680.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

