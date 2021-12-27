Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):
- 12/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/15/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/9/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,769 ($49.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £63.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,616.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,680.14.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.
