Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

12/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/9/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,769 ($49.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £63.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,616.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,680.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

