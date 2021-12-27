Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $37.50 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

