iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

