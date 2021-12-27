USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 545,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.