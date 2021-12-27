USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after buying an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after buying an additional 765,749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

