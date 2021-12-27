Estate Counselors LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.