Estate Counselors LLC Invests $7.48 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.21% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 810,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 264,668 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

