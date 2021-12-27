Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.90.

