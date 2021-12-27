Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 74.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

